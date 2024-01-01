$56,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 3500
Tradesman - Tow Hitch
2020 RAM 3500
Tradesman - Tow Hitch
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$56,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,649KM
VIN 3C63R3CL1LG264104
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23950A
- Mileage 126,649 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2020 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 126,649 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Tradesman package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with a rubberized floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, power heated mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Easy Clean Floors, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 126,649 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Tradesman package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with a rubberized floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, power heated mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Easy Clean Floors, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Cargo Box Lights
Easy Clean Floors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$56,985
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 RAM 3500