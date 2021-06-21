2020 RAM 3500

$88,885 + taxes & licensing 5 , 8 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7471266

7471266 Stock #: LC0929A

LC0929A VIN: 3C63R3DL5LG161640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC0929A

Mileage 5,808 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Fixed rear window Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome surround Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 180 Amp Alternator 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Front Bumper Sight Shields Manual tilt steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Front Armrest w/Cup Holders 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheel Centre Hub 117.3 L Fuel Tank USB Mobile Projection Active Noise Control System Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 2-Way Rear Headrests Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Centre Stack Storage Drawer Selectable Tire Fill Alert GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs) 4260# Maximum Payload Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.