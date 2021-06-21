According to Edmunds, the Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2020 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,500 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers a long list of incredible features. This truck comes with 18 inch wheels, a ton of chrome, a black grille, a class V towing package, 6 speaker sound system and streaming Bluetooth audio, remote keyless entry, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, air conditioning, a rear view camera and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!
Vehicle Features
Compass
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Manual tilt steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheel Centre Hub
117.3 L Fuel Tank
USB Mobile Projection
Active Noise Control System
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
4260# Maximum Payload
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
