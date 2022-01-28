2020 RAM 3500

$107,199 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8255930

8255930 Stock #: N107316A

N107316A VIN: 3C63R3EL1LG201095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,003 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist Led Headlights SiriusXM 4G LTE Cargo Box Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.