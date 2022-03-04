$99,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$99,987
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 RAM 3500
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie Mega Cab/ 12'' Screen/ Leather/ Power Steps
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$99,987
+ taxes & licensing
52,687KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8562134
- Stock #: N240116A
- VIN: 3C63R3ML8LG233219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N240116A
- Mileage 52,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2020 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has 52,687 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 3500 is equipped with a heavy duty attitude and comfortable interior features. This sophisticated truck comes loaded with leather heated seats that are powered in the front, a heated leather steering wheel, LED headlights and a premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, unique aluminum wheels, exclusive exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Siriusxm, 4g Lte, Tow Hitch.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Engine Immobilizer
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt steering column
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
400-Watt Inverter
Climate Control
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Rear wheelhouse liners
Led Headlights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
4220# Maximum Payload
4G LTE
Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Cargo Box Lights
GVWR: 5,170 kgs (11,400 lbs)
Front Facing Manual Reclining Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2