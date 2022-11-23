2020 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 9 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9400354

9400354 Stock #: 18830

18830 VIN: 3C63R3SL2LG278739

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18830

Mileage 34,959 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Exterior POWER RUNNING BOARDS Mechanical Spray in Bedliner Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Blind Spot Detection Led Headlights SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.