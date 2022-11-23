$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Limited - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,959KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9400354
- Stock #: 18830
- VIN: 3C63R3SL2LG278739
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,959 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 34,959 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Limited. Top of the line in every sense, this Ram 2500 Limited has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like power running boards, cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 12 with a massive touchscreen that's paired with navigation and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels and front grille, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, blind spot detection, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Running Boards, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Spray in Bedliner
Proximity Key
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
