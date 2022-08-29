Menu
2020 Subaru BRZ

2,458 KM

Details Description Features

$33,588

+ tax & licensing
$33,588

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2020 Subaru BRZ

2020 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech RS - Navigation - Leather Seats

2020 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech RS - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

2,458KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9217402
  • Stock #: 18210
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC13L9703199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Connected to the road with real sport car pedigree, theis2020 Subaru BRZ is purpose built with the enthusiast in mind. This 2020 Subaru BRZ is for sale today.

Slide into the cockpit of the 2020 Subaru BRZ, and you can immediately feel the sport car design before you even crank the legendary Subaru Boxer engine. This purpose built sport coupe is exactly what it feels like, whether on a long straight or a winding mountain road, every moment behind this leather wrapped wheel will be spent in joyous thrill. Conquer your road with the 2020 Subaru BRZ. This low mileage coupe has just 2,458 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 205HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our BRZ's trim level is Sport-tech RS. Upgrade to this amazing machine for it's comfort, style, and performance! This BRZ Sport-tech RS comes with heated leather seats, a short throw shifter, a multifunction instrument display, and a leather wrapped steering wheel to keep you connected to the road. For comfort and technology, this coupe comes packed with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), steering wheel audio control, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice activation, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Android Auto.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

