Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport CVT

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1728434558
  2. 1728434560
  3. 1728434562
  4. 1728434564
  5. 1728434566
  6. 1728434568
  7. 1728434572
  8. 1728434575
  9. 1728434577
  10. 1728434579
  11. 1728434582
  12. 1728434584
  13. 1728434586
  14. 1728434588
  15. 1728434590
  16. 1728434593
  17. 1728434595
  18. 1728434597
  19. 1728434599
  20. 1728434602
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC2LH222168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Android Auto

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2019 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD 57,000 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai AWD SL CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Nissan Qashqai AWD SL CVT 55,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring 5-door Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring 5-door Auto 22,000 KM SOLD

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Crosstrek