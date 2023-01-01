$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2020 Subaru Legacy
LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, Limited GT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9781870
- Stock #: AA2311A
- VIN: 4S3BWHN61L3008033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2311A
- Mileage 42,831 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, GT Limited, 2.5L 4 cyl, CVT, AWD, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, moonroof, climate control, bluetooth, lane depart warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, LED h/lights, fog lamps, anti theft, adaptive cruise control, 17" alloy wheels and much more to offer you.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.