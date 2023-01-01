Menu
2020 Subaru Legacy

42,831 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, Limited GT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

42,831KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: AA2311A
  • VIN: 4S3BWHN61L3008033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, GT Limited, 2.5L 4 cyl, CVT, AWD, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, moonroof, climate control, bluetooth, lane depart warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, LED h/lights, fog lamps, anti theft, adaptive cruise control, 17" alloy wheels and much more to offer you.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

