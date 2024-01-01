$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,760KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC4L8213004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Gray 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek