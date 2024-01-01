Menu
Recent Arrival! 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Gray 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

48,760 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,760KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC4L8213004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Gray 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Reviews:
* Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek