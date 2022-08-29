$34,885+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring w/Eyesight Low KM/ Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$34,885
+ taxes & licensing
27,680KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9316294
- Stock #: N214884A
- VIN: JF2GTAPC3L8237813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to get to is where the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek goes in easy comfort and style. This 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2020 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek.This low mileage SUV has just 27,680 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring w/Eyesight. This Touring Crosstrek comes equipped with fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a leather appointed interior with a leather wrapped steering wheel and heated seats. This crossover also comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. You'll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This Crosstrek also comes with Subaru's patented EyeSight system, complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2