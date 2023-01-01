2020 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 6 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10577049

10577049 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5LF797910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,663 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Wheel Covers Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking Electric Motor

