$42,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2020 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10577049
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5LF797910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,663 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD received positive reviews and had several notable features that appealed to buyers. Here are some of the positive aspects of this electric car (LOCAL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE):
Impressive Electric Range: The Model 3 Standard Range Plus offered a substantial electric range of around 250 miles on a single charge, making it suitable for daily commuting and longer trips. This range was more than sufficient for most drivers.
Quick Acceleration: Tesla cars are known for their instant torque, and the Model 3 Standard Range Plus was no exception. It could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, providing a fun and spirited driving experience.
Superior Safety Features: Tesla is renowned for its safety features, and the Model 3 was no different. It came equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems, including Autopilot, which provides features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking.
Spacious Interior: Despite being a compact sedan, the Model 3 offered a spacious and well-designed interior with a minimalist yet modern feel. The lack of a traditional instrument cluster and the central touchscreen interface added to the car's contemporary appeal.
High-Quality Build: The Model 3 was built with high-quality materials and had a solid construction, contributing to a quiet and comfortable ride.
Low Operating Costs: Electric cars are generally more energy-efficient and have lower operating costs than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Owners of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus enjoyed significant savings on fuel and maintenance.
Advanced Infotainment System: Tesla's infotainment system is known for its ease of use and responsiveness. The Model 3 featured a large touchscreen display with access to various entertainment and navigation options.
Regular Software Updates: Tesla is known for providing over-the-air software updates, which means your car can continually improve and receive new features without having to visit a dealership.
Environmental Benefits: By driving an electric car, you contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, making a positive impact on the environment.
Strong Resale Value: Tesla vehicles, including the Model 3, often held their value well, which was advantageous for resale or trade-in opportunities.
Overall, the 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD provided an impressive combination of electric range, performance, safety, and technology, making it a compelling choice for environmentally conscious and tech-savvy car buyers.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.