Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Tesla Model 3

59,663 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

  1. 1698012120
  2. 1698012124
  3. 1698012128
  4. 1698012132
  5. 1698012135
  6. 1698012139
  7. 1698012143
  8. 1698012149
  9. 1698012155
  10. 1698012161
  11. 1698012166
  12. 1698012172
  13. 1698012179
  14. 1698012185
  15. 1698012191
  16. 1698012197
  17. 1698012203
  18. 1698012209
  19. 1698012216
  20. 1698012221
  21. 1698012225
  22. 1698012228
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,663KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10577049
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5LF797910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,663 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD received positive reviews and had several notable features that appealed to buyers. Here are some of the positive aspects of this electric car (LOCAL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE):

Impressive Electric Range: The Model 3 Standard Range Plus offered a substantial electric range of around 250 miles on a single charge, making it suitable for daily commuting and longer trips. This range was more than sufficient for most drivers.

Quick Acceleration: Tesla cars are known for their instant torque, and the Model 3 Standard Range Plus was no exception. It could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, providing a fun and spirited driving experience.

Superior Safety Features: Tesla is renowned for its safety features, and the Model 3 was no different. It came equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems, including Autopilot, which provides features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking.

Spacious Interior: Despite being a compact sedan, the Model 3 offered a spacious and well-designed interior with a minimalist yet modern feel. The lack of a traditional instrument cluster and the central touchscreen interface added to the car's contemporary appeal.

High-Quality Build: The Model 3 was built with high-quality materials and had a solid construction, contributing to a quiet and comfortable ride.

Low Operating Costs: Electric cars are generally more energy-efficient and have lower operating costs than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Owners of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus enjoyed significant savings on fuel and maintenance.

Advanced Infotainment System: Tesla's infotainment system is known for its ease of use and responsiveness. The Model 3 featured a large touchscreen display with access to various entertainment and navigation options.

Regular Software Updates: Tesla is known for providing over-the-air software updates, which means your car can continually improve and receive new features without having to visit a dealership.

Environmental Benefits: By driving an electric car, you contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, making a positive impact on the environment.

Strong Resale Value: Tesla vehicles, including the Model 3, often held their value well, which was advantageous for resale or trade-in opportunities.

Overall, the 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD provided an impressive combination of electric range, performance, safety, and technology, making it a compelling choice for environmentally conscious and tech-savvy car buyers.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 59,663 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Fuso...
 150,125 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-450 4WD ...
 254,736 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory