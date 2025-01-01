$22,991+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,571KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5LF789869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Blue Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic RWD
