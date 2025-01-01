Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Blue Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic RWD

2020 Tesla Model 3

136,571 KM

Details Description

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
12675186

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,571KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5LF789869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Blue Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Kia Sportage EX 64,641 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 136,571 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS for sale in Surrey, BC
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 231,513 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2020 Tesla Model 3