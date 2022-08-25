2020 Tesla Model S

$127,998 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 7 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9004057

9004057 Stock #: LC1387

LC1387 VIN: 5YJSA1E20LF390660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,706 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Net Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Heated Front Bucket Seats Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Smart Device Integration Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Digital/Analog Appearance 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat Windows Sunroof Seating Cooled Seats Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Forward collision alert Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Power Options Power Liftgate Comfort Tri-Zone Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Mechanical Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 3 Skid Plates 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 9.73 Axle Ratio 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Motors: Front AC Permanent Magnet/Rr AC Induction Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 100 kWh Capacity Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Instrument Panel Bin Lane Keep Assist 200w Regular Amplifier Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Synthetic Leather Seats Fast Charging

