$127,998+ tax & licensing
$127,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 Tesla Model S
Long Range Plus AWD Long Range/ Pano-Sunroof/ Auto Pilot/ Locally Driven
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
62,706KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9004057
- Stock #: LC1387
- VIN: 5YJSA1E20LF390660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,706 KM
Vehicle Description
More than just a growing fad, this Model S was built to withstand the test of time. This 2020 Tesla Model S is for sale today.
The Model S went from passing fad, to revolutionary, to iconic fully electric sport sedan in a manner of years. While the formula hasn't changed much, Tesla has consistently improved this safe and engaging sport sedan on all fronts. With an amazing interior that easily matches its price tag, competitive performance without the gas guilt, and a nearly unbeatable warranty, this Model S is sure to stick around.This hatchback has 62,706 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motors: Front AC Permanent Magnet/Rr AC Induction engine.
Our Model S's trim level is Long Range Plus AWD. This Long Range Model S was designed for the long haul with wood and metal trim throughout the interior, heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, and remote start that make for a comfy and convenient ride while a huge display with navigation, WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM through a 200w amplifier and 11 speakers with a subwoofer keep you entertained. Get all the help you need with Tesla autopilot with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and a restricted driving mode. Exterior style comes in truckloads with fixed sunroof, chrome bodyside insert, chrome window trim and door handles, black grille with chrome surround, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with power folding, auto leveling and directionally adaptive headlamps with automatic high beams, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Sunroof
Cooled Seats
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Forward collision alert
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Power Liftgate
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
9.73 Axle Ratio
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Motors: Front AC Permanent Magnet/Rr AC Induction
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 100 kWh Capacity
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Instrument Panel Bin
Lane Keep Assist
200w Regular Amplifier
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2