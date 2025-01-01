Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2020 Toyota 4Runner

95,715 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12805993

2020 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 12805993
  2. 12805993
  3. 12805993
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,715KM
VIN JTEBU5JR7L5753034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner 4WD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 49,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330e PHEV - Local/No accident for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 BMW 3 Series 330e PHEV - Local/No accident 74,023 KM $33,890 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GS - Local/Low Km/Under $20k/Mini Van for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GS - Local/Low Km/Under $20k/Mini Van 89,964 KM $16,890 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2020 Toyota 4Runner