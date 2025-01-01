$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota 4Runner
4WD
Location
Used
95,715KM
VIN JTEBU5JR7L5753034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 95,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
