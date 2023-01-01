Menu
2020 Toyota Camry

26,433 KM

Details Description Features

$43,885

+ tax & licensing
$43,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE Locally Driven | 360 Camera | Leather

2020 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE Locally Driven | 360 Camera | Leather

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$43,885

+ taxes & licensing

26,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224174
  • Stock #: P683341A
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK3LU523388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P683341A
  • Mileage 26,433 KM

Vehicle Description

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

