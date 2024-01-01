$28,782+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
2020 Toyota Camry
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$28,782
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB04101A
- Mileage 69,780 KM
Vehicle Description
***THIS VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $32,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2020 Toyota Camry SE features LEATHER/CLOTH HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER 8 WAY DRIVER SEAT, manual 6 way passenger seat, single-one automatic climate control with air filter, cruise control, a leather trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio, Multi-Function Display and Bluetooth hands-free controls, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus with App Suite, rear 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cupholders, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with direct pressure readout, 17-inch alloy wheels, and is powered by its 2.5L Dynamic Force-4 cylinder engine pumping out 203hp.Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this sedan comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.VSA Dealer# 40116
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey
Email Go Dodge Surrey
Go Dodge Surrey
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023