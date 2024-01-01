Menu
***THIS VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $32,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2020 Toyota Camry SE features LEATHER/CLOTH HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER 8 WAY DRIVER SEAT, manual 6 way passenger seat, single-one automatic climate control with air filter, cruise control, a leather trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio, Multi-Function Display and Bluetooth hands-free controls, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus with App Suite, rear 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cupholders, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with direct pressure readout, 17-inch alloy wheels, and is powered by its 2.5L Dynamic Force-4 cylinder engine pumping out 203hp.Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this sedan comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.VSA Dealer# 40116

69,780 KM

Details

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

69,780KM
Used
VIN 4T1G11AK5LU982098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB04101A
  • Mileage 69,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P235/45R18
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
PRE-DAWN GREY MICA
CELESTIAL SILVER METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
Camry SE Upgrade Package
Camry SE Grade
Sport Fabric Seat Trim w/Leatherette Trim
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote
Camry Nightshade Edition Package
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
SUPERSONIC RED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

