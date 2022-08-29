Menu
2020 Toyota Camry

78,210 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,210KM
Used
  Stock #: PO03407
  VIN: 4T1C31AK1LU014198

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,210 KM

***THIS VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $51,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Our 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE features HEATED FRONT SEATS, single-one automatic climate control with air filter, cruise control, a leather trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel, audio, Multi-Function Display and Bluetooth hands-free controls, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus with App Suite, rear 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cupholders, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with direct pressure readout, alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Camry is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

