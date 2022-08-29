$CALL+ tax & licensing
855-996-3023
2020 Toyota Camry
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9290554
- Stock #: PO03407
- VIN: 4T1C31AK1LU014198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,210 KM
Vehicle Description
***THIS VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $51,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Our 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE features HEATED FRONT SEATS, single-one automatic climate control with air filter, cruise control, a leather trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel, audio, Multi-Function Display and Bluetooth hands-free controls, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus with App Suite, rear 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cupholders, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with direct pressure readout, alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Camry is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.