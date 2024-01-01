Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! No Accidents! Fresh Oil Change! The 2020 Toyota Corolla SE offers a blend of style, performance, and technology. With its sporty design accents, including a rear spoiler and bold front grille, it exudes a dynamic presence on the road. Under the hood, it boasts a responsive 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), delivering both efficiency and power. Inside, the Corolla SE provides a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, featuring sport seats with premium fabric upholstery and a user-friendly infotainment system with smartphone integration. Safety is paramount with Toyota Safety Sense P, offering advanced driver assistance features like pre-collision braking and lane departure alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2020 Toyota Corolla

33,860 KM

Details Description Features

$24,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11066003
  2. 11066003
  3. 11066003
  4. 11066003
  5. 11066003
  6. 11066003
  7. 11066003
  8. 11066003
  9. 11066003
  10. 11066003
  11. 11066003
  12. 11066003
  13. 11066003
  14. 11066003
  15. 11066003
  16. 11066003
  17. 11066003
  18. 11066003
  19. 11066003
  20. 11066003
  21. 11066003
  22. 11066003
  23. 11066003
  24. 11066003
Contact Seller

$24,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,860KM
Used
VIN 5YFB4RBE7LP030147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA30147
  • Mileage 33,860 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! No Accidents! Fresh Oil Change! The 2020 Toyota Corolla SE offers a blend of style, performance, and technology. With its sporty design accents, including a rear spoiler and bold front grille, it exudes a dynamic presence on the road. Under the hood, it boasts a responsive 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), delivering both efficiency and power. Inside, the Corolla SE provides a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, featuring sport seats with premium fabric upholstery and a user-friendly infotainment system with smartphone integration. Safety is paramount with Toyota Safety Sense P, offering advanced driver assistance features like pre-collision braking and lane departure alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2019 Toyota Prius Prime eCVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Toyota Prius Prime eCVT 68,559 KM $25,689 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT 33,860 KM $24,599 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Camry XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Camry XSE AWD 31,339 KM $41,116 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,599

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla