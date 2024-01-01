$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP036458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 1 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2018 Toyota Sienna 7-PASSENGER V6 101,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD 23,978 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD 23,923 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2020 Toyota Corolla