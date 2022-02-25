Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

71,559 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

71,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8276994
  • Stock #: PH02501
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP016800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,559 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $21,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Drive in comfort and style in ourCorolla LE featuring HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, keyless entry, mounted audio controls, AM/FM/CD Player with a 6 speaker with a 6-inch touchscreen display, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!Here at Go Dodge Surrey, one of our certified technicians did a 140 point safety inspection as well as a fresh oil change so this Corolla sedan can get back on the road.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof

