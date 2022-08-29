Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

80,900 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Basant Motors

604-572-7880

Toyota Safety Sense, Backup Cam, Heated Seats!!

Toyota Safety Sense, Backup Cam, Heated Seats!!

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9278425
  • Stock #: Y383
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP011766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y383
  • Mileage 80,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This redesigned model may be even more popular than its predecessors. It has the many benefits of the previous model, but now with a sleek and stylish exterior to go with it. The Corolla is a Toyota product, it is reliable, family - friendly and fuel efficient.

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at www.Basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! #9419

Email Basant Motors

Basant Motors

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

