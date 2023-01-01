Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

34,300 KM

$29,998 + tax & licensing

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

34,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9476913
  • Stock #: AA2310
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP111911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2310
  • Mileage 34,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, 1 owner, LE , remote entry, power group, air, cd/mp3, backup camera, bluetooth and lots more to offer you. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

