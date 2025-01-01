Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Toyota Highlander?LE AWD blends efficiency, comfort, and safety in a mid-size SUV. Powered by a 3.5?L V6 (295?hp, 263?lb-ft) with an 8-speed automatic and Dynamic Torque Control AWD, it tows up to 5,000?lb. Standard features include Toyota Safety Sense?2.0 (adaptive cruise, lane-trace, pre-collision, etc.), Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and eight airbags. The 8-in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, SiriusXM, Safety Connect, and dual-zone climate control enhance convenience. Heated front seats, 18” alloy wheels, LED headlights, power driver’s seat, electronic parking brake, and a 4.2-in multi-information display complete a well-equipped package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2020 Toyota Highlander

38,802 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12672639

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12672639
  2. 12672639
  3. 12672639
  4. 12672639
  5. 12672639
  6. 12672639
  7. 12672639
  8. 12672639
  9. 12672639
  10. 12672639
  11. 12672639
  12. 12672639
  13. 12672639
  14. 12672639
  15. 12672639
  16. 12672639
  17. 12672639
  18. 12672639
  19. 12672639
  20. 12672639
  21. 12672639
  22. 12672639
  23. 12672639
  24. 12672639
  25. 12672639
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,802KM
VIN 5TDBZRBH9LS520978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA20978
  • Mileage 38,802 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Toyota Highlander?LE AWD blends efficiency, comfort, and safety in a mid-size SUV. Powered by a 3.5?L V6 (295?hp, 263?lb-ft) with an 8-speed automatic and Dynamic Torque Control AWD, it tows up to 5,000?lb. Standard features include Toyota Safety Sense?2.0 (adaptive cruise, lane-trace, pre-collision, etc.), Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and eight airbags. The 8-in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, SiriusXM, Safety Connect, and dual-zone climate control enhance convenience. Heated front seats, 18” alloy wheels, LED headlights, power driver’s seat, electronic parking brake, and a 4.2-in multi-information display complete a well-equipped package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD Sport for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD Sport 19,410 KM $128,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD 3,034 KM $43,389 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD 90,650 KM $34,259 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Toyota Highlander