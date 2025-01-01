$41,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD
2020 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA20978
- Mileage 38,802 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Toyota Highlander?LE AWD blends efficiency, comfort, and safety in a mid-size SUV. Powered by a 3.5?L V6 (295?hp, 263?lb-ft) with an 8-speed automatic and Dynamic Torque Control AWD, it tows up to 5,000?lb. Standard features include Toyota Safety Sense?2.0 (adaptive cruise, lane-trace, pre-collision, etc.), Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and eight airbags. The 8-in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, SiriusXM, Safety Connect, and dual-zone climate control enhance convenience. Heated front seats, 18” alloy wheels, LED headlights, power driver’s seat, electronic parking brake, and a 4.2-in multi-information display complete a well-equipped package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916