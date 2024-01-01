$29,730+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$29,730
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA32757
- Mileage 108,155 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! No Accidents! Fresh Oil Change! New Battery! The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade boasts several notable features, enhancing its eco-friendly appeal and overall driving experience. Equipped with an advanced plug-in hybrid system, it offers an impressive electric-only range, reducing emissions and fuel consumption. The vehicle showcases a sleek and aerodynamic design, promoting fuel efficiency. Inside, the spacious and tech-savvy cabin includes a user-friendly infotainment system with a responsive touchscreen. Safety features are prioritized, with Toyota's suite of advanced safety technologies, providing drivers with peace of mind. The Prius Prime Upgrade combines environmental consciousness with modern amenities, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a greener and sophisticated driving option. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916