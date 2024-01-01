Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! No Accidents! Fresh Oil Change! New Battery! The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade boasts several notable features, enhancing its eco-friendly appeal and overall driving experience. Equipped with an advanced plug-in hybrid system, it offers an impressive electric-only range, reducing emissions and fuel consumption. The vehicle showcases a sleek and aerodynamic design, promoting fuel efficiency. Inside, the spacious and tech-savvy cabin includes a user-friendly infotainment system with a responsive touchscreen. Safety features are prioritized, with Toyotas suite of advanced safety technologies, providing drivers with peace of mind. The Prius Prime Upgrade combines environmental consciousness with modern amenities, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a greener and sophisticated driving option. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2020 Toyota Prius

108,155 KM

Details Description Features

$29,730

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 10944776
  2. 10944776
  3. 10944776
  4. 10944776
  5. 10944776
  6. 10944776
  7. 10944776
  8. 10944776
  9. 10944776
  10. 10944776
  11. 10944776
  12. 10944776
  13. 10944776
  14. 10944776
  15. 10944776
  16. 10944776
  17. 10944776
  18. 10944776
  19. 10944776
  20. 10944776
  21. 10944776
  22. 10944776
  23. 10944776
Contact Seller

$29,730

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,155KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFP0L3132757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA32757
  • Mileage 108,155 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! No Accidents! Fresh Oil Change! New Battery! The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade boasts several notable features, enhancing its eco-friendly appeal and overall driving experience. Equipped with an advanced plug-in hybrid system, it offers an impressive electric-only range, reducing emissions and fuel consumption. The vehicle showcases a sleek and aerodynamic design, promoting fuel efficiency. Inside, the spacious and tech-savvy cabin includes a user-friendly infotainment system with a responsive touchscreen. Safety features are prioritized, with Toyota's suite of advanced safety technologies, providing drivers with peace of mind. The Prius Prime Upgrade combines environmental consciousness with modern amenities, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a greener and sophisticated driving option. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 2,770 KM $67,898 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Prius XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Prius XLE AWD 6,786 KM $45,686 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr LE Htbk 4A for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr LE Htbk 4A 79,969 KM $18,830 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,730

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Prius