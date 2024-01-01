Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2020 Toyota Prius

92,196 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,196KM
VIN JTDKARFP8L3141061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE AWD 4DR 35T PRESTIGE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Jaguar F-PACE AWD 4DR 35T PRESTIGE 71,375 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 6,973 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Jeep Wrangler 23,215 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Prius