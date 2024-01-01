$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,196KM
VIN JTDKARFP8L3141061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 92,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2020 Toyota Prius