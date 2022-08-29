2020 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9025132

9025132 Stock #: PB03250

PB03250 VIN: JTDL9RFU1L3020004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,930 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gas/Electric Hybrid Led Headlights Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

