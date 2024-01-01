$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
2020 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,034KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LC092892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T10247
- Mileage 62,034 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2023 Toyota Tundra CREWMAX LIMITED 35,856 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line DCT, 1 Owner No Accident CPO Available 35,334 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE, Financing Available! Low KM! 95,674 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2020 Toyota RAV4