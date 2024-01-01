Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2020 Toyota RAV4

62,034 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

2020 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,034KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LC092892

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # T10247
  Mileage 62,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2020 Toyota RAV4