2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE

One Owner! No Accidents! Fresh Oil Change! The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE with the Tech Package offers advanced features, blending performance and technology. It includes a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine delivering 219 horsepower and excellent fuel efficiency. The Tech Package enhances the experience with a premium JBL audio system, wireless charging, and a 7-inch digital driver display. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, blind-spot monitoring, and parking sensors. The interior boasts SofTex-trimmed seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic glass roof. Exterior highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels and LED projector headlights. The all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction, making it versatile for various driving conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

2020 Toyota RAV4

64,023 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

12050074

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
64,023KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV3LW050629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl w/ Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA50629
  • Mileage 64,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE Technology Package [D]

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Toyota RAV4