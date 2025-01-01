$37,798+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$37,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA96570
- Mileage 98,430 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD blends efficiency with premium features. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid engine producing 219 hp and an Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system, it delivers excellent fuel economy at 6.0 L/100 km combined. The upscale interior includes SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a power driver’s seat with memory. An 8-inch touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a JBL 11-speaker audio system. Advanced safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Blind Spot Monitor, and a Bird’s Eye View Camera. Additional features include wireless charging and a hands-free power liftgate. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916