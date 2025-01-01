Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD blends efficiency with premium features. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid engine producing 219 hp and an Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system, it delivers excellent fuel economy at 6.0 L/100 km combined. The upscale interior includes SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a power driver’s seat with memory. An 8-inch touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a JBL 11-speaker audio system. Advanced safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Blind Spot Monitor, and a Bird’s Eye View Camera. Additional features include wireless charging and a hands-free power liftgate. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2020 Toyota RAV4

98,430 KM

Details Description Features

$37,798

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12613606

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12613606
  2. 12613606
  3. 12613606
  4. 12613606
  5. 12613606
  6. 12613606
  7. 12613606
  8. 12613606
  9. 12613606
  10. 12613606
  11. 12613606
  12. 12613606
  13. 12613606
  14. 12613606
  15. 12613606
  16. 12613606
  17. 12613606
  18. 12613606
  19. 12613606
  20. 12613606
  21. 12613606
  22. 12613606
  23. 12613606
  24. 12613606
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,430KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV3LW096570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA96570
  • Mileage 98,430 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD blends efficiency with premium features. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid engine producing 219 hp and an Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system, it delivers excellent fuel economy at 6.0 L/100 km combined. The upscale interior includes SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a power driver’s seat with memory. An 8-inch touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a JBL 11-speaker audio system. Advanced safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Blind Spot Monitor, and a Bird’s Eye View Camera. Additional features include wireless charging and a hands-free power liftgate. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 98,430 KM $37,798 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED 72,222 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Crown SIGNIA LIMITED for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Crown SIGNIA LIMITED 7,591 KM $61,398 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,798

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Toyota RAV4