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The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE combines a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid system with electronic all-wheel drive, delivering strong efficiency and responsive performance. It features a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a more aggressive exterior design with two-tone paint options. Inside, it offers synthetic leather seating, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. Technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a digital driver display. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 provides adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and pre-collision warning. Additional features include blind-spot monitoring, a power liftgate, and multiple drive modes including EV mode. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2020 Toyota RAV4

106,279 KM

Details Description Features

$32,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14132458

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,788

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,279KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1LW100959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA00959
  • Mileage 106,279 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE combines a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid system with electronic all-wheel drive, delivering strong efficiency and responsive performance. It features a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a more aggressive exterior design with two-tone paint options. Inside, it offers synthetic leather seating, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. Technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a digital driver display. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 provides adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and pre-collision warning. Additional features include blind-spot monitoring, a power liftgate, and multiple drive modes including EV mode. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE Package [C]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$32,788

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Toyota RAV4