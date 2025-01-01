Menu
The 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD 7-Passenger combines power, comfort, and versatility. It is equipped with a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 296 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for confident performance. The interior features premium leather seating, power-adjustable front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood-grain accents. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Connected Services, and a power moonroof. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense P, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Spacious seating for seven and generous cargo capacity make it ideal for families seeking luxury and practicality. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2020 Toyota Sienna

143,080 KM

$42,994

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

13154701

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,080KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC0LS229535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA29535
  • Mileage 143,080 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$42,994

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Toyota Sienna