Non Smoker! Recent Arrival! We're pleased to offer this nice TOYOTA CERTIFIED 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE All Wheel Drive for sale with only 3,668 KMS!. This local 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE All Wheel Driveis very clean, well maintained and easy to show! Key features include Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Rear Door , Leather Seating Surfaces , heated seats,, Automatic transmission, Backup camera, Steering wheel controls, Climate Control, Bluetooth Connectivity and more! Competitively priced and great value, this 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE is ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more! This vehicle is Toyota Certified! Rest easy knowing your Certified Used Toyota will be there for you now – and down the road! From a meticulous 160-point inspection to a factory-backed coverage, Toyota's got your back. Hey, we even throw in a free tank of gas and your first oil change. Toyota Certified Ownership Benefits include:6 Month/10,000 kms Powertrain Coverage160 Point Inspection ProcessFree Carfax ReportRoadside Assistance7-day/1,500 Km Vehicle Exchange PrivilegeFull Tank of FuelFree First Oil & Filter Change Don’t delay! Call or email us today book your exclusive viewing and test drive appointment. OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $499 Documentation Fee.Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!
