2020 Toyota Sienna

8,850 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

LE - Apple CarPlay - Low Mileage

LE - Apple CarPlay - Low Mileage

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9261025
  • Stock #: 18080A
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC5LS073600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,850 KM

Vehicle Description

If you need to haul people and cargo in ultimate comfort, this Toyota Sienna was designed just for you. This 2020 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.

This Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.This low mileage van has just 8,850 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sienna's trim level is LE. Stepping up to this versatile Toyota Sienna LE is a great choice as it offers a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 audio, Scout GPS Link and Toyota app suite connect, power sliding doors, elegant aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a power driver seats. Additional features include Toyota Safety Sense technology such as steering assist with lane departure alert and lane keep assist, automatic highbeams control, forward collision warning, distance pacing cruise control and comfort features such as dual zone climate control and reclining seats in all three rows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Power Sliding Doors, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Sliding Doors
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Apple CarPlay
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

