$39,888+ tax & licensing
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 Toyota Sienna
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger - Apple CarPlay
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
82,840KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9469932
- Stock #: LC1544
- VIN: 5TDKZ3DC5LS053864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,840 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need to haul people and cargo in ultimate comfort, this Toyota Sienna was designed just for you. This 2020 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.
This Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.This van has 82,840 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is LE 8-Passenger. Stepping up to this versatile Toyota Sienna LE is a great choice as it offers a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 audio, Scout GPS Link and Toyota app suite connect, power sliding doors, elegant aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a power driver seats. Additional features include Toyota Safety Sense technology such as steering assist with lane departure alert and lane keep assist, automatic highbeams control, forward collision warning, distance pacing cruise control and comfort features such as dual zone climate control and reclining seats in all three rows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Power Sliding Doors, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Power Sliding Doors
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Apple CarPlay
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2