The 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with the 3.5 L V6 and six-speed automatic delivers a balanced mix of power, comfort, and utility. Its V6 produces strong acceleration and supports towing with a factory Class IV hitch and advanced traction features. The TRD Sport package includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, distinct hood scoop, and body-colour exterior accents. Inside, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. Toyota Safety Sense adds lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and a pre-collision system for enhanced driver assistance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

2020 Toyota Tacoma

124,009 KM

$44,898

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Regular Bed V6 6A

13320101

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Regular Bed V6 6A

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,009KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN6LX052676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA52676
  • Mileage 124,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport [C]

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$44,898

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Toyota Tacoma