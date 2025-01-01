$44,898+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Regular Bed V6 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$44,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Met
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA52676
- Mileage 124,009 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with the 3.5 L V6 and six-speed automatic delivers a balanced mix of power, comfort, and utility. Its V6 produces strong acceleration and supports towing with a factory Class IV hitch and advanced traction features. The TRD Sport package includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, distinct hood scoop, and body-colour exterior accents. Inside, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. Toyota Safety Sense adds lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and a pre-collision system for enhanced driver assistance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
