Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2020 Toyota Tundra

107,450 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12109004

Location

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

Used
107,450KM
VIN 5TFAY5F11LX940720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota Tundra
