2020 Volkswagen Atlas

17,378 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport EXECLINE - Low Mileage

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport EXECLINE - Low Mileage

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8983885
  • Stock #: N128833A
  • VIN: 1V2NE2CA2LC209751

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N128833A
  • Mileage 17,378 KM

Vehicle Description

With a super comfortable ride quality, an interior roomy and luxurious enough to be on par with most high end vehicles, and a handling response similar to a small sporty sedan, this VW Atlas is certainly a pleasant surprise to own and drive. This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is for sale today.

While this 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This low mileage SUV has just 17,378 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

