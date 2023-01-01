Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Golf

70,601 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf Comfortline

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10402386
  2. 10402386
  3. 10402386
Contact Seller

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10402386
  • Stock #: PA047845A
  • VIN: WVWPR7AU6LW908338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urano Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,601 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENTFREE!! LOCAL CAR!! LOW KMS!! NO PST!! Options include: Heated leathers seats, Apple carplay, Android auto, Alloy wheels, Back up camera and much more. This used 2020 VW e-Golf is nowavailable to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing localvehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicingis up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory VW warranty. Wealways include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and aCarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limitedtime, this used e-Golf is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885!Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Safety

Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Hydraulic lift
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Leatherette seating surfaces
Interior ambient lighting
technology
Leatherette Package
App-Connect Smartphone Integration
Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic
Interior Footwell Lights
Pedestrian Monitoring
Leatherette Door Inserts
Radio: 9.2' Touchscreen Infotainment System
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
Wheels: 16' x 6.5J Astana Aerodynamic Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T...
 13,193 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR...
 95,629 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 53,455 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory