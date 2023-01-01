$30,000+ tax & licensing
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Golf
e-Golf Comfortline
Location
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
70,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10402386
- Stock #: PA047845A
- VIN: WVWPR7AU6LW908338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Urano Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Safety
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Hydraulic lift
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Leatherette seating surfaces
Interior ambient lighting
technology
Leatherette Package
App-Connect Smartphone Integration
Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic
Interior Footwell Lights
Pedestrian Monitoring
Leatherette Door Inserts
Radio: 9.2' Touchscreen Infotainment System
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
Wheels: 16' x 6.5J Astana Aerodynamic Alloy
