2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

39,727 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,727KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX6LM147000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,727 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan