$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline *APP CONNECT* *HEATED SEATS* *BACK UP CAMERA* *AUTO HEADLAMPS* *ECO MODE*
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline *APP CONNECT* *HEATED SEATS* *BACK UP CAMERA* *AUTO HEADLAMPS* *ECO MODE*
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,498KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV0B7AX3LM068939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 143,498 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
***OUR USED VEHICLE PROMISE***
- 3 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE
- 30 DAY OR 1500KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
- 3 MONTHS OR 2500KM FULL POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
- 2 COMPLIMENTARY GOLD DETAIL PACKAGES
- CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR VEHICLE
- NO CHARGE KEY FOB BATTERY REPLACEMENT
- 3 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE
- 30 DAY OR 1500KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
- 3 MONTHS OR 2500KM FULL POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
- 2 COMPLIMENTARY GOLD DETAIL PACKAGES
- CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR VEHICLE
- NO CHARGE KEY FOB BATTERY REPLACEMENT
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-line 6,473 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI Execline 12,410 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline *APP CONNECT* *HEATED SEATS* *BACK UP CAMERA* *AUTO HEADLAMPS* *ECO MODE* 143,498 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email White Rock Volkswagen
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
Call Dealer
778-736-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan