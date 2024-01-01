Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>***OUR USED VEHICLE PROMISE***<br> <br> - 3 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE<br> - 30 DAY OR 1500KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE<br> - 3 MONTHS OR 2500KM FULL POWERTRAIN WARRANTY<br> - 2 COMPLIMENTARY GOLD DETAIL PACKAGES<br> - CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR VEHICLE<br> - NO CHARGE KEY FOB BATTERY REPLACEMENT<br> <br><b>

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

143,498 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline *APP CONNECT* *HEATED SEATS* *BACK UP CAMERA* *AUTO HEADLAMPS* *ECO MODE*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline *APP CONNECT* *HEATED SEATS* *BACK UP CAMERA* *AUTO HEADLAMPS* *ECO MODE*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

  1. 11375711
  2. 11375711
  3. 11375711
  4. 11375711
  5. 11375711
  6. 11375711
  7. 11375711
  8. 11375711
  9. 11375711
  10. 11375711
  11. 11375711
  12. 11375711
  13. 11375711
  14. 11375711
  15. 11375711
  16. 11375711
  17. 11375711
  18. 11375711
  19. 11375711
  20. 11375711
  21. 11375711
  22. 11375711
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,498KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX3LM068939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,498 KM

Vehicle Description

***OUR USED VEHICLE PROMISE***



- 3 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

- 30 DAY OR 1500KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

- 3 MONTHS OR 2500KM FULL POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

- 2 COMPLIMENTARY GOLD DETAIL PACKAGES

- CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR VEHICLE

- NO CHARGE KEY FOB BATTERY REPLACEMENT


Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-line for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-line 6,473 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI Execline for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI Execline 12,410 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline *APP CONNECT* *HEATED SEATS* *BACK UP CAMERA* *AUTO HEADLAMPS* *ECO MODE* for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline *APP CONNECT* *HEATED SEATS* *BACK UP CAMERA* *AUTO HEADLAMPS* *ECO MODE* 143,498 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan