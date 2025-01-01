$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
Used
98,184KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX6LM021454
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 98,184 KM
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan