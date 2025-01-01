$27,988+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Saffrano Orange/Titan Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA53141
- Mileage 119,391 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line combines upscale comfort with sporty styling. Its R-Line package adds unique bumpers, side skirts, badging, and alloy wheels, complemented by a panoramic sunroof. The refined interior features leather-appointed heated front sport seats with power adjustments and driver memory, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Convenience features include keyless entry, push-button and remote start, parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Safety systems include blind-spot monitoring and Front Assist with autonomous emergency braking. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
