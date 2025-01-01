Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line combines upscale comfort with sporty styling. Its R-Line package adds unique bumpers, side skirts, badging, and alloy wheels, complemented by a panoramic sunroof. The refined interior features leather-appointed heated front sport seats with power adjustments and driver memory, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Convenience features include keyless entry, push-button and remote start, parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Safety systems include blind-spot monitoring and Front Assist with autonomous emergency braking. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

119,391 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle
12857558

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12857558
  2. 12857558
  3. 12857558
  4. 12857558
  5. 12857558
  6. 12857558
  7. 12857558
  8. 12857558
  9. 12857558
  10. 12857558
  11. 12857558
  12. 12857558
  13. 12857558
  14. 12857558
  15. 12857558
  16. 12857558
  17. 12857558
  18. 12857558
  19. 12857558
  20. 12857558
  21. 12857558
  22. 12857558
  23. 12857558
  24. 12857558
  25. 12857558
  26. 12857558
Contact Seller

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,391KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX2LM053141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Saffrano Orange/Titan Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA53141
  • Mileage 119,391 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line combines upscale comfort with sporty styling. Its R-Line package adds unique bumpers, side skirts, badging, and alloy wheels, complemented by a panoramic sunroof. The refined interior features leather-appointed heated front sport seats with power adjustments and driver memory, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Convenience features include keyless entry, push-button and remote start, parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Safety systems include blind-spot monitoring and Front Assist with autonomous emergency braking. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

R-LINE PACKAGE
ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 119,391 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 51,509 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport/rebel SWB for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport/rebel SWB 141,223 KM $41,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan