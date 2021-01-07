Menu
2020 Volvo S60

11,444 KM

Details Description

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2020 Volvo S60

2020 Volvo S60

T6 R-Design

2020 Volvo S60

T6 R-Design

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

11,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6560019
  • Stock #: U3172
  • VIN: 7JRA22TM7LG043014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3172
  • Mileage 11,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with 19' wheels, BLIS blind spot detection, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Polestar, and much more! Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.49% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
