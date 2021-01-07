2020 Volvo S60

+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
+ taxes & licensing
19' wheels, BLIS blind spot detection, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, hands-free tailgate, polestar and much more! Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.49% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9