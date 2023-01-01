2020 Volvo XC40

$45,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 6 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10241532

10241532 Stock #: U3591

U3591 VIN: YV4162UM7L2337377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,635 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.