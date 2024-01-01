Menu
Experience dynamic performance and striking design with the 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design, now available in Thunder Grey at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This luxury SUV is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine, delivering 316 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive for a confident and exhilarating driving experience. The R-Design trim exudes sporty sophistication with its Thunder Grey exterior, gloss black accents, and bold 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the XC90 continues the theme with exclusive R-Design details, including Nappa leather and Nubuck sport seats, a perforated leather steering wheel, and metal mesh inlays. The cabin also features a panoramic moonroof, creating a bright and spacious atmosphere for up to seven passengers. Stay seamlessly connected with Volvos Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is at the core of Volvos DNA, with advanced features such as Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera providing unmatched confidence on the road. The 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design combines luxury, performance, and practicality in one stunning package. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this exceptional SUV and discover what sets it apart!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Details Description

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
12019054

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Used
32,633KM
VIN YV4A22PM5L1612029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3836
  • Mileage 32,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience dynamic performance and striking design with the 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design, now available in Thunder Grey at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This luxury SUV is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine, delivering 316 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive for a confident and exhilarating driving experience.

The R-Design trim exudes sporty sophistication with its Thunder Grey exterior, gloss black accents, and bold 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the XC90 continues the theme with exclusive R-Design details, including Nappa leather and Nubuck sport seats, a perforated leather steering wheel, and metal mesh inlays. The cabin also features a panoramic moonroof, creating a bright and spacious atmosphere for up to seven passengers.

Stay seamlessly connected with Volvos Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is at the core of Volvos DNA, with advanced features such as Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera providing unmatched confidence on the road.

The 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design combines luxury, performance, and practicality in one stunning package. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this exceptional SUV and discover what sets it apart!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

1-877-213-5474
