Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2020 Volvo XC90

106,805 KM

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90

T8 eAWD Inscription 7-Pas

12462598

2020 Volvo XC90

T8 eAWD Inscription 7-Pas

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,805KM
VIN YV4BR0CL0L1597599

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 597599
  • Mileage 106,805 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Grille color: chrome
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Rear spring type: leaf
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Automatic hazard warning lights
Watts: 600
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Surround sound: 7.1
Total speakers: 13
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Skid plate(s): front
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
4WD type: on demand
Alternator: 210 amps
Sunshade: side window
Capless fuel filler system
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Tuned suspension: touring
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Satellite communications: Volvo On-Call
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear vents: third row
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Customizable instrument cluster
Rear fog lights: auto-off
Electric motor charging time (240V): 2.5 hours
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Evasive steering assist
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Infotainment: Sensus Connect
Infotainment screen size: 9 in.
Battery rating: 850 CCA
Roof rails: aluminum
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
EV battery capacity: 11.6 kWh
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Smart device app compatibility: Volvo Cars
Electric motor miles per charge: 18
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Parking sensors: front / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Radio: FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Dash trim: leather / wood
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear / third row
Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Front wipers: integrated washer jets / rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Automatic emergency braking: front / rear
Interior accents: leather / woodgrain
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low battery / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due
Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / glass breakage sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Rear bumper color: body-color / chrome accents
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / integrated
Rear headrests: 3 / foldable / power adjustable
Electric motor charger connector: SAE J1772
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link / Yelp
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable
Internet radio app: Gracenote / iHeartRadio / Pandora / Spotify / TuneIn
Shift knob trim: crystal glass
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / in floor

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

