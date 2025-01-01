$48,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90
T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3946
- Mileage 61,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover elevated comfort and commanding presence with the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in sophisticated Pebble Grey, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This luxury SUV is powered by a 2.0L supercharged and turbocharged engine producing 316 horsepower, paired with Volvos intelligent all-wheel drive system for a confident and smooth driving experience in all conditions.
The Inscription trim showcases the pinnacle of Volvo craftsmanship with rich Nappa leather seating, open-pore wood inlays, and a crystal gear shifter. Inside, enjoy premium features like ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and a fully digital driver display. Safety is paramount with Volvos IntelliSafe technologies, including Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and a 360-degree Surround View Camera.
Elegant, capable, and meticulously designed, the 2021 XC90 T6 Inscription in Pebble Grey is the ideal luxury SUV for discerning drivers. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive and experience it for yourself.
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
