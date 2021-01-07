Menu
2020 Volvo XC90

13,093 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Hybrid T8 R-Design

Hybrid T8 R-Design

Location

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6560025
  • Stock #: U3174
  • VIN: YV4BR0CM5L1622621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue
  • Interior Colour Blond Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,093 KM

Vehicle Description

22' wheels, air suspension, BLIS blind spot detection, Bowers Wilkins premium sound system, graphical heads up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, pilot assist, Polestar and much more! BONUS comes with a set of mounted winter tires on alloy wheels!! Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.49% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

