2020 Volvo XC90

10,312 KM

Details Description

$88,888

+ tax & licensing
$88,888

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2020 Volvo XC90

2020 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 Inscription

2020 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$88,888

+ taxes & licensing

10,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6560028
  Stock #: U3175
  VIN: YV4BR0CL5L1554473

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Thunder Grey
  Interior Colour Slate Nappa Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3175
  Mileage 10,312 KM

Vehicle Description

21' wheels, air suspension, massage front seats, BLIS blind spot detection, Bowers Wilkins premium sound system, graphical heads up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, park assist pilot, pilot assist, trailer hitch, 360 degree camera and much more! Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.49% financing up to 72 Month

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

